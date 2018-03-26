(Shutterstock)

America's oldest gun manufacturer files for bankruptcy after March For Our Lives

Remington filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Sunday, one day after teens' pro-gun control rallies


follow us in feedly
Matthew Rozsa
March 26, 2018 1:32PM (UTC)

Donald Trump isn't as good for the gun industry as Barack Obama was. America's oldest gun manufacturer has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection only one day after the March for Our Lives rally drew nationwide attention to the growing call for gun control.

Remington Arms Co. and its parent company, Remington Outdoors, filed for bankruptcy protection on Sunday night, according to USA Today. The company claimed through its chief financial officer Stephen Jackson that they had seen a significant decline in revenue and sales over the previous year.

Advertisement:

One possible explanation has been that, without being able to alarm potential customers with the prospect of mass gun confiscation by a Democratic president, Remington has found its sales to have lagged. This could explain Jackson's observation about how the "overall business and industry environments continue to cause significant financial hardship."

Although it seems to be a coincidence that Remington's announcement came one day after the March for Our Lives rallies on Saturday, Remington has not always steered clear of political controversy. After it was ascertained that the perpetrator of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting had used a weapon manufactured by Remington — namely, the Bushmaster XM15-E2S — the company faced a firestorm of criticism, even though it was ultimately found to have not done anything wrong.

The Parkland school shooting, although far from the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history, has nevertheless seemed to have an unusually galvanizing effect on American politics. In addition to prompting mass protests for gun control and making icons out of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School survivors, it has changed the way some companies do business in the post-Parkland world. The most conspicuous example was Dick's Sporting Goods, which after learning that they had sold a shotgun used by the Parkland shooter (though not in the shooting itself) announced that they would stop selling assault-style rifles and high capacity magazines, as well as refuse to sell guns to anyone under 21.


Matthew Rozsa

Matthew Rozsa is a breaking news writer for Salon. He holds an MA in History from Rutgers University-Newark and is ABD in his PhD program in History at Lehigh University. His work has appeared in Mic, Quartz and MSNBC.

MORE FROM Matthew Rozsa

BROWSE SALON.COM
COMPLETELY AD FREE,
FOR THE NEXT HOUR

Read Now, Pay Later - no upfront
registration for 1-Hour Access

Click Here
7-Day Access and Monthly
Subscriptions also available
No tracking or personal data collection
beyond name and email address

•••


Fearless journalism
in your inbox every day

Sign up for our free newsletter

• • •