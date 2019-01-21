This anxiety-reducing CBD oil is on sale for 30% off Use this oil dropper to enjoy the many benefits of CBD in your favorite food or drink

The Salon Marketplace team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Salon has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Stress is no joke: feeling anxious on a regular basis can leave you more susceptible to colds, affect your mood and motivation, and make it harder to fall asleep at night. Taking care of yourself with proper diet and regular exercise can help mitigate the effects of stress, but you might still need a boost on particularly rough days. Medix CBD Oil is a flavorless tincture that might help reduce feelings of stress.

CBD is booming in popularity, but if you don’t want to rely on vaping and aren’t a fan of gummy candies, this flavorless oil is a solid alternative. You can create ultra-relaxing cookies or cakes by mixing it into the batter, add it to your coffee or tea for a calming drink, or take it sublingually when you’re on the go.

Advertisement:

It’s derived from organic hemp, and the added Vitamin E gives it an antioxidant kick. This oil is non-psychoactive, so you won’t wind up listening to hours of jam band music or scarfing down an entire bag of chips. And with 15 servings per bottle, you can decide if you want to invest in more CBD before you buy a large quantity.

Usually, Medix’s CBD Oil costs $45.99, but right now it’s on sale for only $32 (30% off).

Medix CBD Oil 250MG (15ML) - $32



See Deal

Want your products featured in The Salon Marketplace? Learn more about how to sell your products online!

