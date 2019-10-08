Hillary Clinton trolls President Trump after he suggests she enter the 2020 race: "Don’t tempt me"

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (remember her?) trolled President Donald Trump in a tweet on Tuesday after he suggested she should enter the 2020 race.

“I think that Crooked Hillary Clinton should enter the race to try and steal it away from Uber Left Elizabeth Warren,” Trump tweeted, showing he is still obsessed with his one-time opponent. He added another smear, which has been repeatedly debunked: “Only one condition. The Crooked one must explain all of her high crimes and misdemeanors including how & why she deleted 33,000 Emails AFTER getting ‘C’ Subpoena!”

Clinton responded simply, in a way that is sure to thrill and infuriate her critics at the same time:

Of course, there’s little reason to believe Clinton has seriously considered a 2020 bid. But she does enjoy quipping on social media.

I would criticize the second part of her tweet, though, which shows an odd habit on the part of many Democrats. Telling Trump, “Do you job,” is, I suspect, meant to highlight his incompetence.

But it’s long been clear that not only does Trump fail to live up to the demands of the job of the presidency, it’s obvious that he’s incapable of properly carrying out the role. Democrats shouldn’t call on Trump to “do his job.” They should call on him to resign.