“The View” audience hooted and jeered Sen. Rand Paul for attacking Sen. Bernie Sanders and socialism in a contentious panel discussion.

The Kentucky Republican was prompting his new book, “The Case Against Socialism,” but he didn’t find a receptive audience for his claims.

“Bernie Sanders’ form of socialism is actually unpopular, and he would never get elected to anything in Denmark,” Paul said. “In fact, the prime minister of Denmark, when he heard Bernie was going around saying he’s a socialist, he said, ‘No, no — we’re not socialists, we have private property, and we don’t have a minimum wage.'”

Paul argued that Scandinavian countries paid “massive taxes” to pay for “free stuff” that’s given out by the government, and Hostin said Americans paid high taxes but had poor health care and public education.

“We have a different form of taxation in our country,” Paul countered. “It’s much more progressive. We’ve taken the poor off of the rolls, they don’t pay income tax anymore. Most people below $50,000 don’t pay any income tax, the top 1 percent in our country pay 40 percent.”

The audience began laughing at the senator’s claims, and Hostin called him out.

“Our audience says that’s not true,” she said, and the crowd continued laughing.