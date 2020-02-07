Devin Nunes threatens criminal charges against inspector general over whistleblower complaint

According to an exclusive report from Fox News, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) is threatening to take action against Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson over his handling of the whistleblower's complaint, giving him until February 14 to comply with congressional requests for documents.

"I will be referring this matter for investigation by the Department of Justice if you once again refuse to comply," Nunes wrote in a letter.

"The investigation is particularly focused on the guidelines that appeared on a whistleblower complaint submission form that was changed — after the submission of the whistleblower complaint — to eliminate language excluding hearsay information," Nunes added.

According to Fox News, House Intelligence Committee Republicans are investigating Atkinson's "unusual handling" of the complaint, which was the key component of the Democrats' impeachment effort against President Trump.