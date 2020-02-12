"The View" co-hosts take aim at Susan Collins for letting Trump off the hook

The co-hosts on "The View" agreed Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, let President Donald Trump off the hook for cheating in the 2020 election — and they worried how much worse he would get if he wins another term.

Collins justified her vote to acquit in the impeachment trial by insisting Trump had learned his lesson, but the firings of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and his twin brother from the National Security Council suggest the president feels emboldened to go after his enemies.

"I'm so pissed, I'm livid about this and I'll tell you why," said guest host Ana Navarro. "These two, the Vindmans, they are decorated veterans, okay? Let me just say, Alexander Vindman has shrapnel in his body, has a Purple Heart. They've worn the uniform of this country, risked their lives, and they got escorted out of the White House like they were common thieves, from a draft dodger. These are the men getting escorted out, shame on the Republican Party."

Co-host Sunny Hostin took aim at Collins and other GOP senators who expressed concern about Trump's actions against Ukraine but acquitted him anyway.

"How about all the senators who said, 'I think he learned his lesson, he will never do anything like this again,'" Hostin said. "Susan Collins."

Host Joy Behar pointed out that Collins had clarified her comments, saying that she believed Trump would never call a foreign power to ask for election help, but Hostin said the Vindman firings were possibly illegal.

"It's against the law to do something like this, witness retaliation," Hostin said. "But he will never get charged with anything, one, because Attorney General [William] Barr is also in his pocket, and two, the Republicans gave him a pass. They gave him a pass, and I think what people need to understand is if he gets another four years, what is he going to do?"

"Oh, my god, I can't even think about it," Behar said.