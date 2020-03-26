President Donald Trump's campaign is freaking out after the group Priorities USA used the president's own words against him on his response to the coronavirus.

The president was slow to act on the crisis, thinking that barring anyone from China from coming into the United States somehow saved the county. The virus didn't observe borders, however. People beyond China contracted the virus and those came in contact with Americans or flew to the United States where the virus continued to spread.

Still, Trump refused to act, saying that it was nothing more than a flu. Even during a briefing yesterday, Wednesday, March 24, Trump, again, compared it to the flu and to car accidents.

"We have a lot of people dying from the flu, as you know," Trump told reporters. "It looks like it could be over 50,000," he said about the current flu season. He later had to clarify that he was talking about deaths from the flu, "not cases, 50,000 deaths, which is a lot."

"[W]e don't shut down our economy because tens of thousands of people die on the highways. It's a risk we accept so we can move about," Trump also said.

And yet, the Trump campaign are trying to block people from hearing the president's own words on the coronavirus with a cease and desist order to Priorities USA.

"The Trump campaign is trying to bully TV stations into taking our ad down," said Josh Schwerin, communications strategist at the org. "They are not going to be successful because it is literally Trump in his own words. Let's make sure as many people as possible see this ad."

The Trump campaign is trying to bully TV stations into taking our ad down. They are not going to be successful because it is literally Trump in his own words. Let's make sure as many people as possible see this ad. https://t.co/XgPzHKld4m — Josh Schwerin (@JoshSchwerin) March 25, 2020