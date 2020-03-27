Fox Business fires Trish Regan following wild claim of “coronavirus impeachment scam”: report

Arguing that the COVID-19 coronavirus was an "impeachment scam" has reportedly cost one Fox personality their job.

On Friday, The Daily Beast published a story titled, "Fox Business Fires Trish Regan After Coronavirus 'Impeachment Scam' Rant."

"Fox Business Network announced on Friday that it has officially "parted ways" with anchor Trish Regan following her controversial rant against what she called the 'coronavirus impeachment scam' earlier this month," The Beast reported.

"We've reached a tipping point. The chorus of hate being leveled at the president is nearing a crescendo as Democrats blame him and only him for a virus that originated halfway around the world. This is yet another attempt to impeach the president," Regan argued on March 9th.

Both Regan and the network issued statements.

"I have enjoyed my time at FOX and now intend to focus on my family during these troubled times," Regan said. "I'm looking forward to this next chapter in my career."

"We thank her for her contributions to the network over the years and wish her continued success in her future endeavors," Fox Business said.