President Donald Trump listens to a question during press briefing with the coronavirus task force, at the White House, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Trump admits he dismissed governors' coronavirus requests: "I want them to be appreciative"

Trump ordered Mike Pence not to call governors who don’t ingratiate themselves
Bob Brigham
March 28, 2020 12:54AM (UTC)

President Donald Trump metaphorically demanded governors to kiss his ring if they want COVID-19 support during a Friday evening Coronavirus Task Force briefing.

"I want them to be appreciative," Trump said, what asked what he wanted from Democratic Party governors.

