Trump admits he dismissed governors' coronavirus requests: "I want them to be appreciative"
Trump ordered Mike Pence not to call governors who don’t ingratiate themselves
March 28, 2020 12:54AM (UTC)
President Donald Trump metaphorically demanded governors to kiss his ring if they want COVID-19 support during a Friday evening Coronavirus Task Force briefing.
"I want them to be appreciative," Trump said, what asked what he wanted from Democratic Party governors.
