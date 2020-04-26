Rudy Giuliani's bizarre COVID-19 conspiracy theory: Obama granted NIH funds to Wuhan lab — in 2017

Former Mayor Rudy Giuliani launched another conspiracy theory about the coronavirus, saying that former President Barack Obama gave funding to a Wuhan, China virology lab in 2017 from the U.S. budget.
Why did the US (NIH) in 2017 give $3.7m to the Wuhan Lab in China?
Such grants were prohibited in 2014.
Did Pres. Obama grant an exception?
— Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) April 26, 2020
President Donald Trump took over the presidency Jan. 20, 2017 but the budget for that year was part of a battle between the Republicans running the House and Senate in 2016. At the time, Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) was in control of Congress and the Senate majority leader was Mitch McConnell (R-KY).
According to a fact-check, the $3.7 million in grants given between 2014 and 2019 by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to EchoHealth Alliance, a global environmental health nonprofit group, helped fund research on virology in Wuhan China.
"However, not all of that $3.7 million went to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and not all of the funding took place under the Obama administration," reported Snopes. "Approximately $700,000 of the $3.7 million total was approved under Donald Trump."
Giuliani is a frequent purveyor of conspiracy theories. He was diligently working with Ukraine to try and generate "dirt" on former Vice President Joe Biden's son Hunter, which ultimately lead to Trump's impeachment.
Shares