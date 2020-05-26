House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

GOP Leader finally un-endorses Republican House candidate after more "hateful rhetoric" unearthed

Rep. Kevin McCarthy revoked his endorsement of Ted Howze, the Republican candidate for California's 10th District
Matthew Chapman
May 26, 2020

This article originally appeared on Raw Story

On Monday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) announced he was revoking his endorsement of Ted Howze, the Republican candidate for California's 10th Congressional District, per Politico.

"In light of Mr. Howze's disappointing comments, Leader McCarthy has withdrawn his endorsement," said McCarthy spokesperson Drew Florio. "As the Leader has previously stated, hateful rhetoric has no place within the Republican Party."

Howze's support within the Republican Party leadership has collapsed after a series of racist Facebook posts were uncovered, in which he called Black voters "political slaves," compared young immigrants to pedophiles, and said Muslims are incapable of being good American citizens.

Last week, the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) pulled their support for Howze's campaign.

California's 10th District is located in the northern San Joaquin Valley and includes some exurban communities of the Bay Area. Democrats won the seat in 2018 when businessman Josh Harder defeated four-term GOP incumbent Jeff Denham.

