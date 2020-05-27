Flanked by White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx (L) and Dr. Anthony Fauci (R), director of the NIH, U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks about coronavirus vaccine development in the Rose Garden of the White House (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Trump mocks reporter who rejects his order to remove face mask: “You want to be politically correct"

Trump tells a reporter to take off coronavirus mask and stop being ‘politically correct’
Matthew Chapman
May 27, 2020 7:00AM (UTC)

This article originally appeared on Raw Story

rawlogo

At Tuesday's White House coronavirus press briefing, President Donald Trump got into an argument with Reuters correspondent Jeff Mason, when he commanded him to take off his protective face mask.

Mason refused to do so, at which point Trump mocked him, saying "You want to be politically correct."

Advertisement:

Trump also repeated a line previously made by his press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, asking why former Vice President Joe Biden wore a mask when he was in public but not standing close to anyone, when he wasn't wearing a mask at home with his wife right next to him.

Watch below:

Advertisement:

Matthew Chapman

MORE FROM Matthew Chapman

Related Topics ------------------------------------------

Donald Trump Coronavirus Mask Covid-19

Fearless journalism
in your inbox every day

Sign up for our free newsletter

• • •