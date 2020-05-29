Demonstrators protest before the inauguration of Donald Trump (Getty/Photo Montage by Salon)

Trump threatens to turn the military on protesters: "When the looting starts, the shooting starts"

Trump calls Minneapolis protesters "thugs" — and threatens military action
Bob Brigham
May 29, 2020 7:06AM (UTC)

This article originally appeared on Raw Story

rawlogo

President Donald Trump blasted protesters in Minnesota outraged over the killing of George Floyd.

" I can't stand back & watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis," Trump tweeted after midnight.

"A total lack of leadership. Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard & get the job done right," he wrote, even though the National Guard was already deployed.

Advertisement:

"These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won't let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts," he threatened.


Bob Brigham

MORE FROM Bob Brigham

Related Topics ------------------------------------------

Black Lives Matter Donald Trump George Floyd Minneapolis Police Violence Protests Raw Story Twitter

Fearless journalism
in your inbox every day

Sign up for our free newsletter

• • •