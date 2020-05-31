Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

"Unacceptable": AOC blasts Bill de Blasio for ‘"making excuses" for NYPD violence against protesters

Bob Brigham
May 31, 2020 7:28AM (UTC)

The youngest woman ever elected to Congress ripped her city's mayor on Saturday for "making excuses" for New York Police Department actions.

In videos that circulated widely on social media, NYPD cruisers can be seen driving into pedestrian protesters.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) blasted New York City Mayor de Blasio for defending the NYPD.

On Twitter, she told the mayor, "your comments tonight were unacceptable."

"As mayor, this police department is under your leadership," she reminded. "This moment demands leadership & accountability from each of us. Defending and making excuses for NYPD running SUVs into crowds was wrong."

"Make it right. De-escalate," Ocasio-Cortez, also known as AOC, counseled.

"Running SUVs in crowds of people should never, ever be normalized. No matter who does it, no matter why," she added.


