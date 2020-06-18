John Roberts joins Supreme Court's liberal justices to block Trump from shutting down DACA

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that the Trump Administration cannot proceed with its plans to roll back the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which has allowed 800,000 "Dreamers" facing deportation to remain in the United States.

President Donald Trump and his allies have been vehement critics of DACA, claiming that it encourages illegal immigration.

Advertisement:

NBC News' Pete Williams reports, "The decision is a big legal defeat for President Donald Trump on the issue of immigration, which has been a major focus of his domestic agenda."

According to Williams, the High's Court's ruling "said the government failed to give an adequate justification for ending the federal program. The (Trump) Administration could try again to shut it down by offering a more detailed explanation for its action, but the White House might not want to end such a popular program in the heat of a presidential campaign."

The High Court ruled that Trump's administration "failed to consider the conspicuous issues of whether to retain forbearance and what if anything to do about the hardship to DACA recipients."