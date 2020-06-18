Republican sheriff who refused to enforce lockdown says he got COVID-19 at GOP event

On Wednesday, the Phoenix New Times reported that Mark Lamb, the Republican sheriff of Pinal County, Arizona, has announced he tested positive for COVID-19 and will submit to quarantine.

"Unfortunately, as a law enforcement official and elected leader, we do not have the luxury of staying home," said Lamb in his statement. "This line of work is inherently dangerous, and that is a risk we take when we sign up for the job. Today, that risk is the COVID-19 virus. On Saturday, I held a campaign event, where it is likely I came into contact with an infected individual."

In late April, Lamb had told the Phoenix New Times that he could not enforce state lockdown orders on coronavirus because he considered them unconstitutional: "In tough times, tough decisions have to be made. I'm looking at two laws in each hand [and] going with the one that's 200 years old rather than two days old."

Arizona has seen a surge in coronavirus cases following the rolling back of stay-at-home restrictions by GOP Gov. Doug Ducey, and health experts have stated the end of restrictions is directly responsible.