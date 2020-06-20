At William Barr's request, Trump fires US attorney who had refused to resign

Attorney General Bill Barr on Saturday sent a letter to Southern District of New York U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman claiming that President Donald Trump has fired him.

"I was surprised and quite disappointed by the press statement you released last night," Barr wrote.

Advertisement:

"Unfortunately, with your statement last night, you have chosen public spectacle over public service. Because you have declared that you have no intention of resigning, I have asked the president to remove you as of today, and he has done so," Barr wrote.

The letter says Audrey Strauss will become the new acting US attorney for SDNY.