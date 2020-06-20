U.S. Attorney General William Barr speaks about the Justice Department's Russia investigation into the 2016 presidential campaign, during the Wall Street Journal's annual CEO Council meeting, at the Four Seasons Hotel on December 10, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

At William Barr's request, Trump fires US attorney who had refused to resign

"I was surprised and quite disappointed by the press statement you released last night," Barr tells Geoffrey Berman
Bob Brigham
June 20, 2020 8:15PM (UTC)

Attorney General Bill Barr on Saturday sent a letter to Southern District of New York U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman claiming that President Donald Trump has fired him.

"I was surprised and quite disappointed by the press statement you released last night," Barr wrote.

"Unfortunately, with your statement last night, you have chosen public spectacle over public service. Because you have declared that you have no intention of resigning, I have asked the president to remove you as of today, and he has done so," Barr wrote.

The letter says Audrey Strauss will become the new acting US attorney for SDNY.


