"Pitiful turnout": Trump mocked for "hilariously weak" attendance at Tulsa comeback rally

President Donald Trump and VP Mike Pence scrapped plans to address an overflow crowd outside his Tulsa rally after lower-than-expected turnout at his Tulsa rally on Saturday.

Trump's campaign claimed that over 1,000,000 supporters had signed up for the event.

Here's some of what people were saying about the small turnout:

Pitiful turnout at Trump's Tulsa hate rally. Trump boasted a million tickets? Looks like most who signed up were trolling Also, Trump has cancelled his planned speech to the overflow crowd because there IS no overflow. #TrumpIsALoser https://t.co/E3tDhL4jmq — Shane(@egheitasean) June 20, 2020

Lower-than-expected turnout so far - and a change of plans for Trump and Pence https://t.co/UxyhkVLiZu — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 20, 2020

As others are reporting, looks like attendance here in Tulsa is well below campaign's expectations. Here's the main floor at the arena currently pic.twitter.com/EASfSHL5nN — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) June 20, 2020

If you're interested in ruining @realDonaldTrump simply tweet photos of his small crowd turnout. pic.twitter.com/fj9HVCuKQn — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) June 20, 2020

Definitely not the optics President Trump was looking for in Tulsa. https://t.co/dhEj08mn7j — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) June 20, 2020

The hilariously weak turnout for the Trump Rally, is making it embarrassingly obvious that @parscale lied to @realDonaldTrump so he could keep gettting campaign Ferraris. pic.twitter.com/fh2CNQFTnD — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) June 20, 2020

Really, really shitty turnout. The toddler-in-chief is going to have a temper tantrum. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) June 20, 2020

What an embarrassing turnout for Trump hate rally!! And this was supposed to cheer him up. LOL!! pic.twitter.com/PDnYL6xPLW — Poetic Justice (@PoeticJ59274248) June 20, 2020

Damn, at least allowing the protestors in would've given the appearence of a larger turnout lol https://t.co/pPEcfeqS6C — David Doel (@daviddoel) June 20, 2020

Trump has been looking forward to this for weeks. And aides have been promising him a blowout. https://t.co/uTO8wQIdYq — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 20, 2020

A whole lot of empty seats. Certainly not since he's been president has there been one this empty by the time the VP took the stage. Don't remember any this empty in the campaign either. https://t.co/J5YQkW3Dyc — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 20, 2020