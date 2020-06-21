(Getty/David McNew)

"Pitiful turnout": Trump mocked for "hilariously weak" attendance at Tulsa comeback rally

Trump was forced to scrap a planned speech to an overflow crowd that never showed up



Bob Brigham
June 21, 2020 4:33AM (UTC)

This article originally appeared on Raw Story

rawlogo

President Donald Trump and VP Mike Pence scrapped plans to address an overflow crowd outside his Tulsa rally after lower-than-expected turnout at his Tulsa rally on Saturday.

Trump's campaign claimed that over 1,000,000 supporters had signed up for the event.

Advertisement:

Here's some of what people were saying about the small turnout:


Bob Brigham

MORE FROM Bob Brigham

Related Topics ------------------------------------------

Donald Trump Elections 2020 Trump Campaign Tulsa

Fearless journalism
in your inbox every day

Sign up for our free newsletter

• • •