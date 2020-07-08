Evangelical minister from Mike Pence’s Indiana prayer group reveals he's voting for Joe Biden

An evangelical minister who once read Scripture with Vice President Mike Pence as part of a prayer group he held during his tenure as an Indiana congressman says that he'll be voting for former Vice President Joe Biden this fall.

In an interview with The Atlantic, the Reverend Rob Schenck says that he's been encouraging his longtime acquaintance to be true to his Christian faith instead of acting as a full-time surrogate for President Donald Trump.

"If he were to seek pastoral counseling from me, I would say to him, 'Brother Mike, Jesus commands you to love your neighbor — not love your boss,'" he says.

The minister also said he recently sent Pence a letter encouraging him to be a truth teller and to not feel duty-bound to repeat Trump's nonstop stream of falsehoods.

"I conveyed in the letter that that was one of the greatest failures of this administration: truth-telling," Schenck said. "I was trying to say to him, 'You need to be a truth-teller.'"

The minister also revealed that his vote for Biden will be his first vote for a Democratic candidate since he backed fellow evangelical Christian Jimmy Carter in 1976.