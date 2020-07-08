U.S. Vice President Mike Pence (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Evangelical minister from Mike Pence’s Indiana prayer group reveals he's voting for Joe Biden

Rev. Rob Schenck would say to Pence: "Brother Mike, Jesus commands you to love your neighbor — not love your boss"
Brad Reed
July 8, 2020 4:59PM (UTC)

This article originally appeared on Raw Story

rawlogo

An evangelical minister who once read Scripture with Vice President Mike Pence as part of a prayer group he held during his tenure as an Indiana congressman says that he'll be voting for former Vice President Joe Biden this fall.

In an interview with The Atlantic, the Reverend Rob Schenck says that he's been encouraging his longtime acquaintance to be true to his Christian faith instead of acting as a full-time surrogate for President Donald Trump.

Advertisement:

"If he were to seek pastoral counseling from me, I would say to him, 'Brother Mike, Jesus commands you to love your neighbor — not love your boss,'" he says.

The minister also said he recently sent Pence a letter encouraging him to be a truth teller and to not feel duty-bound to repeat Trump's nonstop stream of falsehoods.

"I conveyed in the letter that that was one of the greatest failures of this administration: truth-telling," Schenck said. "I was trying to say to him, 'You need to be a truth-teller.'"

Advertisement:

The minister also revealed that his vote for Biden will be his first vote for a Democratic candidate since he backed fellow evangelical Christian Jimmy Carter in 1976.


Brad Reed

MORE FROM Brad Reed

Related Topics ------------------------------------------

Donald Trump Elections Elections 2020 Evangelicals Mike Pence Politics Raw Story Religion Republicans

Fearless journalism
in your inbox every day

Sign up for our free newsletter

• • •