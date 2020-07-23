U.S. President Donald Trump talks to holds up his face mask during a press conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House July 21, 2020 in Washington, DC. Trump focused on his administration's handling of the global coronavirus pandemic. Poll numbers about his handling of COVID-19 have been falling as cases of deadly virus have spiked across the country. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

White House cafeterias shut down after staffer diagnosed with COVID-19

No contract tracing has been done with staff who may have eaten in the cafeterias
Sarah K Burris
July 23, 2020 11:30AM (UTC)

This article originally appeared on Raw Story

rawlogo

The White House emailed the full staff that the cafeterias in the buildings will be closed after a staffer tested positive for COVID-19.

According to CNN's Kaitlin Collins, that the email the staff received said that there was "no reason for panic or alarm," but that the cafeterias in the White House, the Executive Office Building, and the New Executive Office Building would be closed.

Advertisement:

No contract tracing has been done with staff who may have eaten in the cafeterias.

This is not to be confused with the White House dining room, where a president and their family typically eats.

This isn't the first time a White House staffer has been diagnosed with the virus. Earlier in the year, a butler for the president contracted the virus.

Advertisement:

Read the full report at CNN.com.

 


Sarah K Burris

MORE FROM Sarah K Burris

Related Topics ------------------------------------------

Coronavirus Covid-19 Donald Trump Food Politics Raw Story White House

Fearless journalism
in your inbox every day

Sign up for our free newsletter

• • •