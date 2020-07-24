From left, American real estate developer Donald Trump and his girlfriend (and future wife), former model Melania Knauss, financier (and future convicted sex offender) Jeffrey Epstein, and British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell pose together at the Mar-a-Lago club, Palm Beach, Florida, February 12, 2000. (Davidoff Studios/Getty Images)

New Lincoln Project ad calls out Trump’s ties to accused sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell

"The president wishes an alleged pedophile pimp well from the White House podium," Tara Setmayer says. "Shameful"
Travis Gettys
July 24, 2020 5:08PM (UTC)

The Lincoln Project released a new ad highlighting President Donald Trump's links to accused child sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.

Maxwell has been charged with recruiting and grooming girls for the late financier Jeffrey Epstein and other rich and powerful men to sexually abuse, and the anti-Trump conservative group's new ad shows the president's longstanding ties to each of them.

"It's despicable to hear the president express sympathy for an accused child sex trafficker," said Tara Setmayer, senior advisor to The Lincoln Project. "While the country continues to grieve unspeakable loss from the Trump administration's failed COVID-19 response, the president wishes an alleged pedophile pimp well from the White House podium. Shameful."

You can watch the ad below via YouTube:


