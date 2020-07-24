New Lincoln Project ad calls out Trump’s ties to accused sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell

The Lincoln Project released a new ad highlighting President Donald Trump's links to accused child sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.

Maxwell has been charged with recruiting and grooming girls for the late financier Jeffrey Epstein and other rich and powerful men to sexually abuse, and the anti-Trump conservative group's new ad shows the president's longstanding ties to each of them.

"It's despicable to hear the president express sympathy for an accused child sex trafficker," said Tara Setmayer, senior advisor to The Lincoln Project. "While the country continues to grieve unspeakable loss from the Trump administration's failed COVID-19 response, the president wishes an alleged pedophile pimp well from the White House podium. Shameful."

You can watch the ad below via YouTube: