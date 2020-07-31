Donald Trump (Getty Images)

One day after Trump floats delaying the election, he suggests moving it up instead

“We’re going to do very well in the election,” the president predicts
Travis Gettys
July 31, 2020 6:39PM (UTC)

President Donald Trump suggested moving up the Nov. 3 election one day after suggesting a delay.

The president floated the delay Thursday after devastating economic news came out, and NBC's Peter Alexander asked why the Trump administration devote more attention to safeguarding the election from illness and potential fraud.

"Peter, you know nothing about my energy," Trump said. "You know nothing about what I'm doing. You know nothing about what I do."

He insisted the delay had nothing to do with poll after poll showing him falling further behind Joe Biden.

"We're going to do very well in the election," Trump said. "Nobody wants that date more than me. I wish we would move it up, OK? Move it up. But you're not prepared for what they're doing."

