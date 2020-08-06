Joe Biden and Susan Rice (Getty Images/Salon)

Susan Rice divests of Netflix stock options as vice presidential speculation swirls

Rice was appointed to the streaming video company’s board of directors in 2018
Bob Brigham
August 7, 2020 12:35AM (UTC)

This article originally appeared on Raw Story

rawlogo

Former National Security Advisor Susan Rice exercised her Netflix stock options on Tuesday.

Rice, who was appointed to the streaming video company's board of directors in 2018, filed paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission showing that she sold about $300,000 in the transactions.

The financial move occurred as former vice president is close to announcing his choice of running mate, Rice is considered a leading contender for the position.

Other VP contenders reportedly include Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Rep. Val Demmings (D-FL), Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D-MN).

 


