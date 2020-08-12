Kanye West meets with Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner amid independent bid for White House: report

Rapper Kanye West, who is running a so-far unsuccessful spoiler presidential campaign against former Vice President Joe Biden, reportedly met with Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner over the weekend.

The New York Times reports that West met with Kushner over the weekend, although the paper does not have details about what the two men discussed.

West told The Times that "they had discussed a book about Black empowerment called 'PowerNomics,'" but declined to elaborate further on the conversation. According to The Times, West also "expressed anger about abortion rates among Black women and said he didn't reflexively support Democrats."

West's campaign is widely seen as an attempt to draw Black voters away from the Democratic presidential ticket, although a recent Morning Consult poll found that West is drawing just two percent of Black voters and is not making a dent in Biden's lead overall.