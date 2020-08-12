(Getty/JEFF KOWALSKY)

Trump team worries Kamala Harris will "chew" up Pence and "spit him out" in VP debate: report

Bob Brigham
August 12, 2020 12:40PM (UTC)

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace called into her network while driving with her son and dog during vacation to add her latest reporting on Joe Biden's pick of Kamala Harris to be his running mate.

"The other piece of reporting I've picked up in the past week was from the Trump team, that from their viewpoint, because Donald Trump has no capacity to understand that this is the selection of a person to run the government with the president, he only saw this in terms of casting for the night of primetime coverage that is the vice presidential debate, and this was the pick that scared them the most," Wallace told MSNBC's Brian Williams.

"They thought she would more than go toe-to-toe with [Mike] Pence, they thought she could chew him up and spit him out and pointed to her cross-examination of one Bill Barr," she explained.

"I don't know that there's a better debater or questioner on the political field right now," Wallace said. Her skill-set is unmatched in terms much being able to articulate an argument, to patiently wait to make her point and look at the argument that the democratic ticket has to make."

