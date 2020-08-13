Trump's complaint about what water pressure does to his hair sparks proposal to change shower rules

President Donald Trump has a history of complaining about water pressure that he considers inadequate, from toilets to showers. And the Trump administration, Reuters reports, is proposing new rules that would allow shower heads to increase water pressure.

In December 2019, Trump complained about water pressure in toilets, saying, "People are flushing toilets ten times, 15 times as opposed to once." And recently, during a White House event, Trump complained that water does not come out fast enough when he is taking a shower. Trump told those in attendance, "So, what do you do? You just stand there longer, or you take a shower longer? Because my hair — I don't know about you, but it has to be perfect. Perfect."

Consumer groups, however, have warned that increasing water pressure to Trump's liking would result in higher water bills in the U.S.

Reuters explains that the Trump Administration's proposal, "would effectively allow shower fixtures to include multiple shower heads that would get around the 2.5-gallon-per-minute standard Congress set in 1992, when Trump's fellow Republican, George H.W. Bush, was president." And Reuters notes that the U.S. Department of Energy has "also proposed easier standards on washing machines."

According to Reuters, "The Trump Administration says its regulatory rollbacks save average American households $3100 a year, but conservationists say easing bathroom fixture standards could boost energy and water costs."