Latest Fox News poll spells bad news for Republicans

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) adjourned the Senate on Thursday for an August recess.

Despite the lack of a coronavirus stimulus deal, the Senate is not scheduled to meet for a regular session until September 8th — which is 26 days from now.

But a new Fox News poll demonstrates how much Americans are seeking additional help from the government during the economic catastrophe.

"The poll asks voters to choose one of two messages to send to the federal government right now — 'lend me a hand' or 'leave me alone.' A majority of 57 percent says they would ask Washington to 'lend me a hand.' Last year, just 34 percent asked for a hand-up (February 2019). The previous high was 44 percent in 2011, after the financial crisis," Fox News reported.

"At the same time, the number saying they would tell the government to 'leave me alone' dropped 19 points, from 55 percent to 36 percent," Fox noted.

The dramatic shift in the role of government was not the only bad news for Republicans in the Fox News poll. Here's what people were noting about the results: