Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Latest Fox News poll spells bad news for Republicans

A new Fox News poll suggests Mitch McConnell's Senate recess without passing a coronavirus bill may be ill-timed
Bob Brigham
August 14, 2020 5:18AM (UTC)

This article originally appeared on Raw Story

rawlogo

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) adjourned the Senate on Thursday for an August recess.

Despite the lack of a coronavirus stimulus deal, the Senate is not scheduled to meet for a regular session until September 8th — which is 26 days from now.

Advertisement:

But a new Fox News poll demonstrates how much Americans are seeking additional help from the government during the economic catastrophe.

"The poll asks voters to choose one of two messages to send to the federal government right now — 'lend me a hand' or 'leave me alone.' A majority of 57 percent says they would ask Washington to 'lend me a hand.' Last year, just 34 percent asked for a hand-up (February 2019). The previous high was 44 percent in 2011, after the financial crisis," Fox News reported.

"At the same time, the number saying they would tell the government to 'leave me alone' dropped 19 points, from 55 percent to 36 percent," Fox noted.

Advertisement:

The dramatic shift in the role of government was not the only bad news for Republicans in the Fox News poll. Here's what people were noting about the results:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Bob Brigham

MORE FROM Bob Brigham

Related Topics ------------------------------------------

Coronavirus Relief Covid-19 Elections 2020 Fox News Gop Polls Republicans Senate Republicans

Fearless journalism
in your inbox every day

Sign up for our free newsletter

• • •