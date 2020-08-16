Veterans group rises up in defense of USPS, hits Trump in a blistering new ad

The veterans' rights group VoteVets is going after President Donald Trump for his war on the U.S. mail, explaining that while he might think it's about preventing Democrats from voting it's hurting veterans and soldiers.

"After five draft deferments and faked bone spurs excuses Trump is finally going to war — with the U.S. Postal Service," the ad begins. "Yeah, the Post Office. The one that American troops have relied on for over 200 years."

The ad showed old photos of soldiers getting mail from their families about news from home. It also explained that soldiers rely on the Postal Service to deliver their ballots while they're stationed overseas and bring them back home so they can participate in the democracy while defending it abroad.

But more, when the service of these vets is finished, the ad explains that they depend on the Post Office to deliver their medication from the VA.

"Today and every single workday 330,000 veterans are due a prescription drug delivery by the U.S. Postal Service. And today, tens of thousands aren't getting their prescriptions because Donald Trump declared war on the mail. Firing workers, disrupting deliveries, defunding operations. The thing is, this is just a warm-up for the fall. Donald Trump plans to disrupt absentee ballots and vote-by-mail for millions of Americans in the middle of a pandemic he failed to control. Because Donald Trump knows if the mail delivers ballots to America's veterans, we'll deliver a message right back. You lose."

See the ad below: