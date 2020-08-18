COVID victim’s daughter at DNC: Dad’s "only preexisting condition was trusting Donald Trump"

U.S. President Donald Trump talks to holds up his face mask during a press conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House July 21, 2020 in Washington, DC. Trump focused on his administration's handling of the global coronavirus pandemic. Poll numbers about his handling of COVID-19 have been falling as cases of deadly virus have spiked across the country. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Bob Brigham
August 18, 2020 8:48AM (UTC)

President Donald Trump was ripped by the daughter of a coronavirus pandemic victim during the opening night of the Democratic National Committee Convention on Monday.

Kristin Urquiza said her father contracted the virus after listening to Trump dismiss the severity of the crisis. He went to a karaoke bar with friends and subsequently died.

"I'm one of the many who has lost a loved one to COVID. My dad, Mark Anthony Urquiza, should be here today, but he isn't … My dad was a healthy 65-year-old. His only preexisting condition was trusting Donald Trump, and for that, he paid with his life," she said.

"The coronavirus has made it clear that there are two Americas: the America that Donald Trump lives in, and the America that my father died in," she argued. "Enough is enough."

"One of the last things that my father said to me was that he felt betrayed by the likes of Donald Trump. And so, when I cast my vote for Joe Biden, I will do it for my dad," she explained.

