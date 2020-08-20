U.S. President Donald Trump (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Trump loses another attempt to block Manhattan district attorney from obtaining his tax returns

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled last month that Trump is not immune from criminal prosecution



August 20, 2020 3:31PM (UTC)

President Donald Trump has lost another case against Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance, who is seeking the president's financial documents as part of a grand jury case looking into possible bank and tax fraud.

Trump had fought the subpoenas in court but the judge threw out his complaint Thursday morning, meaning that the case can move forward and that Trump must turn over the financial documents requested.

Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Trump is not immune from criminal prosecution and that he must comply with subpoenas. Vance had sought records from the accounting firm that Trump uses as well as Deutsche Bank, which has loaned Trump millions over the years.

Former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal noted that he always assumed that this case would move quickly through the courts.

Axios uploaded the full court ruling documents, which you can read here.


