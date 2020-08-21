Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy, who is a physician, tests positive for COVID-19

Another Republican member of Congress has testified positive for COVID-19: Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy, who is a physician.

Cassidy said that he will adhere to recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and will voluntarily quarantine and notify anyone he has been in contact with that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

"I am strictly following the direction of our medical experts and strongly encourage others to do the same," Cassidy said in an official statement.

Cassidy's diagnosis follows the death of GOP activist Herman Cain from COVID-19. Republicans in Congress who have tested positive for coronavirus have ranged from Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky to Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas to Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida.