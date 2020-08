On Thursday, Montana reporter Maritsa Georgiou, who has been covering the Postal Service cutbacks, gave an update on the post boxes being removed in her state.

According to Georgiou, Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) has been in contact with USPS over the removals, and "USPS tells him they will [not] be reinstated until after the election."

Montana is a critical state in the battle over the Senate, as incumbent Republican Steve Daines is fighting a challenge from Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock.