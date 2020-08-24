White House Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Kellyanne Conway snaps at reporter who questions White House misinformation

Kellyanne Conway snapped at correspondent's inquiries about how the Trump administration has handled mail-in voting
David Edwards
August 24, 2020

This article originally appeared on Raw Story

rawlogo

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Wednesday snapped at correspondent Brian Karem after he questioned the Trump administration's attack on mail-in voting.

"Do you think you can be secure with a mail-in ballot?" Karem asked Conway during a Wednesday gaggle outside the White House.

"It depends," Conway replied. "It can be but it depends."

"On what?" Karem wondered.

"It depends on whether all the protocols are followed," Conway asserted.

"If you're going to make sure they're being followed then [mail-in voting] should be safe," Karem noted.

"No, that's ridiculous on your part," Conway fired back. "I just gave you examples of states where they had to disqualify ballots."

Watch the video clip below.


