Stacks of boxes mail are seen at the U.S. Post Office (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

New York AG Letitia James: “This USPS slowdown is nothing more than a voter suppression tactic"

James says Louis DeJoy's "authoritarian actions" are "jeopardizing our democracy and fundamental right to vote"
Travis Gettys
August 25, 2020 6:48PM (UTC)

This article originally appeared on Raw Story

rawlogo

New York's attorney general Letitia James has filed a federal lawsuit challenging changes at the U.S. Postal Service that could impact the November election.

President Donald Trump's new postmaster general Louis DeJoy has been grilled by lawmakers over recent changes that have resulted in delays and weakened confidence about mail-in voting, and James announced that her office was challenging those new rules, reported CNN.

Advertisement:

"This USPS slowdown is nothing more than a voter suppression tactic," James said in a statement. "Yet, this time, these authoritarian actions are not only jeopardizing our democracy and fundamental right to vote, but the immediate health and financial well-being of Americans across the nation."

Two other states have challenged USPS operational changes under DeJoy that have disrupted delivery across the country before the election, when more voters than ever are expected to cast absentee or mail-in ballots due to the coronavirus.

James has also filed lawsuits as part of her investigations into the Trump Organization and its dealings.

Advertisement:

 


Travis Gettys

MORE FROM Travis Gettys

Fearless journalism
in your inbox every day

Sign up for our free newsletter

• • •