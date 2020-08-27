Protesters hold up their hands in front of a recently erected metal fence in front of Lafayette Square near the White House to keep protestors at bay on June 4, 2020 in Washington, DC. (OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

As Mike Pence ranted about Wisconsin protesters — Kenosha was peaceful without police interference

While Pence was shaming the protesters and demanding “order,” the protests were winding down without incident



Sarah K Burris
August 27, 2020 9:26AM (UTC)

This article originally appeared on Raw Story

Vice President Mike Pence took a moment of out his Republican VP speech to demand law and order and bash the protesters that have taken to the streets after another unarmed Black man, Jacob Blake, was shot by police.

To make matters worse, the protests last night ended with two dead after an armed 17-year-old supporter of President Donald Trump took the call for "law and order" to heart and killed two people.

But as Pence was shaming the protesters and demanding "order," the protests were winding down after a peaceful night without incident. Unlike previously, the police didn't rush the protesters at the curfew. Instead, that stayed back, and everything came to a close without any more death. The crowd is currently peacefully marching.


