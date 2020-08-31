Trump storms out of press conference after pressed on his support for alleged Kenosha shooter

President Donald Trump on Monday was grilled about why he has not condemned supporter Kyle Rittenhouse, who has been charged for murder after traveling across state lines to confront Black Lives Matter protesters, allegedly shooting three and killing two.

Trump, however, defended Rittenhouse.

Advertisement:

"That was an interesting situation," said Trump. "He was trying to get away from them … and then they very violently attacked him."

CNN's Kaitlan Collins attempted to question Trump on the topic, but was cut off. Reporters shouted after Trump as he left the room.

"I couldn't even really ask him a fully-formed question," Collins said on CNN, following the press conference:

Advertisement:

Watch: