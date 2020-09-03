Dwayne Johnson reveals he and his family tested positive for coronavirus

Dwayne Johnson has revealed that he's tested positive for coronavirus, in addition to his wife Lauren Hashian and their two young daughters.

"I wanted to give you guys a little helpful update on things that have been going on on my end for the past two-and-a-half to three weeks now. So the update is this: my wife Lauren as well as my two baby girls and myself, we have all tested positive for COVID-19," Johnson said in a video posted to his Instagram account on Wednesday.

"I can tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family, and for me, personally, as well. And I've gone through some doozies in the past," he said. "Testing positive for COVID-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries, or being evicted or even being broke, which I have been more than a few times."

Luckily, Johnson said that he and his family are no longer contagious and are starting to feel better after their diagnoses.

"I wish it was only me who tested positive, but it wasn't, it was my entire family, so this one was a real kick in the gut. But I am happy to tell you guys that we as a family are good. We're on the other end of it, we're on the other side. We're no longer contagious, and we are — thank God — we are healthy," he said.

The "Jumanji" star said they have been self-isolating, and he and Hashian had a "rough go" at first, but his daughters are back to playing like normal. "Very close family friends" had been the ones to transmit the virus to the Johnson family, despite everyone involved being "incredibly disciplined." Johnson urged his followers to have friends get tested before coming over and to keep their immune systems healthy.

"The other thing is wear your mask, we have been in quarantine for months, we wear our masks every day," he said. "This baffles me that some people out there, including some politicians, will take this idea of wearing masks and make it part of a political agenda, politicizing it. It has nothing to do with politics. Wear your mask. It is a fact, and it is the right thing to do and it's responsible thing to do. Not only for yourself and your family, but also for your fellow human beings."

Watch his full video here.