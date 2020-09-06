Barack Obama and Donald Trump (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images)

Trump hired an Obama impersonator to yell at and "fire," according to Michael Cohen's book

CNN reports that Trump's former fixer's tell-all book includes details about Trump hiring a "Faux-Bama" to belittle
Bob Brigham
September 6, 2020 2:40PM (UTC)

More revelations about Donald Trump continue to come out from Michael Cohen's forthcoming book "Disloyal: A Memoir."

On Saturday evening, The Washington Post revealed details from Cohen's tell-all book after obtaining a copy. CNN also obtained a copy and reported on the portions discussing Trump's fixation with President Barack Obama.

"Before Donald Trump ever sought the Oval Office, he was preoccupied by its occupant President Barack Obama, publicly questioning his birthplace and privately describing him as 'a Manchurian candidate' who obtained his Ivy League degrees only by way of affirmative action, according to a new book by Trump's former attorney, Michael Cohen," CNN reported.

CNN added a shocking detail, "Trump's disdain for Obama was so extreme that he took his fixation a step further, according to Cohen: Trump hired a 'Faux-Bama' to participate in a video in which Trump 'ritualistically belittled the first black president and then fired him.'"

Cohen included a photo of the Obama impersonator in his book.

