“Some animals are parasitic": Lincoln Project targets "parasite" Lindsay Graham over fealty to Trump

The ad uses graphic images of infestation to shame Graham for setting aside his misgivings about Trump for politics
Travis Gettys
September 9, 2020 6:37PM (UTC)

The Lincoln Project took aim at Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) in a new ad comparing him to a parasite.

The ad uses graphic imagery of infestation and decay to castigate the South Carolina Republican for setting aside his grave misgivings about the president to serve his political needs — at the risk of his own Senate seat.

"Some animals are parasitic," the ad says, showing close-up images of parasitic infections. "They drink the lifeblood of their host, infect whatever they touch and spread like a virus. They're often right under our noses, camouflaged, convincing their hosts they're not harmful at all."

You can watch the video below via YouTube:


