“Some animals are parasitic": Lincoln Project targets "parasite" Lindsay Graham over fealty to Trump

The Lincoln Project took aim at Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) in a new ad comparing him to a parasite.

The ad uses graphic imagery of infestation and decay to castigate the South Carolina Republican for setting aside his grave misgivings about the president to serve his political needs — at the risk of his own Senate seat.

Advertisement:

"Some animals are parasitic," the ad says, showing close-up images of parasitic infections. "They drink the lifeblood of their host, infect whatever they touch and spread like a virus. They're often right under our noses, camouflaged, convincing their hosts they're not harmful at all."

You can watch the video below via YouTube: