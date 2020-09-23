US President Donald Trump gestures after delivering his acceptance speech for the Republican Party nomination for reelection during the final day of the Republican National Convention at the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on August 27, 2020. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump attacks John McCain after former Republican senator’s widow endorses Joe Biden: "Never a fan"

Cindy McCain said she prioritized country over party with her pick: "We are Republicans ... but Americans foremost"
Travis Gettys
September 23, 2020 6:25PM (UTC)

This article originally appeared on Raw Story

Cindy McCain endorsed family friend Joe Biden over President Donald Trump.

The president has repeatedly attacked and insulted her late husband, Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), and she appeared Wednesday morning on multiple TV news programs to endorse Biden in November's election.

"I hardly know Cindy McCain other than having put her on a Committee at her husband's request," Trump tweeted. "Joe Biden was John McCain's lapdog. So many BAD decisions on Endless Wars & the V.A., which I brought from a horror show to HIGH APPROVAL. Never a fan of John. Cindy can have Sleepy Joe!"


Travis Gettys

