Trump attacks John McCain after former Republican senator’s widow endorses Joe Biden: "Never a fan"

Cindy McCain endorsed family friend Joe Biden over President Donald Trump.

The president has repeatedly attacked and insulted her late husband, Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), and she appeared Wednesday morning on multiple TV news programs to endorse Biden in November's election.

Advertisement:

"I hardly know Cindy McCain other than having put her on a Committee at her husband's request," Trump tweeted. "Joe Biden was John McCain's lapdog. So many BAD decisions on Endless Wars & the V.A., which I brought from a horror show to HIGH APPROVAL. Never a fan of John. Cindy can have Sleepy Joe!"