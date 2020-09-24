Judge orders Eric Trump to appear for deposition before Election Day

Eric Trump cannot delay his deposition in an investigation by the New York attorney general until after the election, a judge ruled on Wednesday.

The president's son had sought to put off his testimony until after Nov. 3. His lawyer cited Eric Trump's "extreme travel schedule and related unavailability between now and the election" and said he wanted "to avoid the use of his deposition attendance for political purposes."

But New York State Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron did not buy it.

He found that Eric Trump must appear for a deposition by Oct. 7, 2020. The arguments for delay were "unpersuasive," he said.

New York Attorney General Letitia James has sought Eric Trump's testimony as part of an investigation into the Trump Organization's finances. Eric Trump has been ostensibly running the organization alongside Donald Trump Jr. while their father is in the White House. James has accused the organization of slow-walking the probe

"Nothing will stop us from following the facts and the law, wherever they may lead. For months, the Trump Organization has made baseless claims in an effort to shield evidence from a lawful investigation into its financial dealings," she said in a statement before the new ruling. "They have stalled, withheld documents, and instructed witnesses, including Eric Trump, to refuse to answer questions under oath."

Under a previous attorney general, the state of New York forced the Trump family to dissolve the Trump Foundation after uncovering substantial misconduct in the charity's finances.