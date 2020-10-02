Joe Biden and Donald Trump at the first Presidential Debate on September 29, 2020 (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images)

Joe Biden tests negative for COVID-19 after possible exposure during debate against Trump

“I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands," Biden says
October 2, 2020 7:17PM (UTC)

This article originally appeared on Raw Story

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has tested negative for the novel coronavirus just days after he was potentially exposed to it during a debate with President Donald Trump.

PBS News' Yamiche Alcindor reports that both Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, tested negative for the disease, hours after President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump both tested positive. It was also announced on Friday that Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris tested negative for COVID-19.

In a message sent over his Twitter account, Biden acknowledged the test results and said that "I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands."

There had been concern about Biden potentially catching the virus after he stood just feet away from an infected Trump at Tuesday night's debate.

During that debate, Trump mocked Biden for wearing a face mask so often, to which Biden responded by calling the president a "fool."

Since then, several prominent Republicans — including the president, Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), and Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel — have tested positive for the virus.


