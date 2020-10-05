White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tests positive for COVID-19

The White House announced that press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to a New York Times report Sunday, McEnany came into the office despite exposure to the virus over the weekend. The White House said she was "fine," because she is tested daily. For that reason, she could ignore the Coronavirus Task Force guidelines to quarantine for 14 days after exposure.

"After testing negative consistently, including every day since Thursday, I tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning while experiencing no symptoms. No reporters, producers or members of the press are listed as close contacts by the White House Medical Unit," she claimed in a statement.

She adds to a growing list of people who've had contact with the White House over the past week who are now COVID-positive.

McEnany also has a newborn at home, who is now likely at risk for the virus.