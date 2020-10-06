White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany speaks during a press briefing at the White House on Monday, July 06, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

A fourth White House press aide has tested positive for COVID-19

The White House communications department is quickly falling as the coronavirus spreads



Sarah K Burris
October 6, 2020 10:09PM (UTC)

This article originally appeared on Raw Story

rawlogo

The White House communications department is quickly falling as the coronavirus spreads through the team. 

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman reported Tuesday afternoon that just hours after a third White House press aide tested positive for COVID-19, a fourth press staffer did.

Advertisement:

It adds to the 21 other people in the Trump orbit who have contracted the virus, according to the ongoing count. Two of those people have been hospitalized, Trump himself and former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ).

Trump came home from the hospital prematurely on Monday night after it was revealed that he had spread COVID-19 to at least two housekeepers. It was announced Tuesday morning that a military valet also tested positive. The Joint Chiefs of Staff are also in quarantine. 

The disaster of the virus spreading through the building has been dubbed The White House COVID Outbreak. It all began with communications adviser Hope Hicks.

Advertisement:

Sarah K Burris

MORE FROM Sarah K Burris

Related Topics ------------------------------------------

Coronavirus Covid-19 Donald Trump Politics Republicans White House

Fearless journalism
in your inbox every day

Sign up for our free newsletter

• • •