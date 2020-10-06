A fourth White House press aide has tested positive for COVID-19

The White House communications department is quickly falling as the coronavirus spreads through the team.

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman reported Tuesday afternoon that just hours after a third White House press aide tested positive for COVID-19, a fourth press staffer did.

It adds to the 21 other people in the Trump orbit who have contracted the virus, according to the ongoing count. Two of those people have been hospitalized, Trump himself and former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ).

Trump came home from the hospital prematurely on Monday night after it was revealed that he had spread COVID-19 to at least two housekeepers. It was announced Tuesday morning that a military valet also tested positive. The Joint Chiefs of Staff are also in quarantine.

The disaster of the virus spreading through the building has been dubbed The White House COVID Outbreak. It all began with communications adviser Hope Hicks.