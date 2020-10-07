President Trump defies coronavirus quarantine to return to Oval Office for stimulus briefing

President Donald Trump on Wednesday apparently ended his COVID-19 quarantine and returned to work at the Oval Office.

White House deputy communications director Brian Morgenstern told reporters that Trump was being briefed on the status of coronavirus stimulus negotiations and Hurricane Delta.

Trump returning to the Oval Office was first noticed by reporters, who spotted a Marine outside the door, which is seen as a sign Trump is in the office.

"Mark Meadows is with Trump in Oval, and Dan Scavino, per White House. The president came in from the colonnade, which kept him away from West Wing hallways where staff still working," Bloomberg News' Jennifer Jacobs reported.

"Trump has gone to the Oval Office, over the objections of aides who wanted him to remain isolated in the residence while recovering from the coronavirus," New York Times chief White House correspondent Peter Baker reported.

Trump suspended stimulus talks on Tuesday, but then restarted talks with public negotiations on his Twitter account late in the evening. Meanwhile, Hurricane Delta is expected to strike Louisiana on Friday.