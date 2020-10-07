"There’s something wrong": Pelosi thinks Trump was "medicated" during State of the Union address

President Donald Trump has raised concerns about his medicated state during his coronavirus treatment, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been concerned about his drug use for much longer.

The president returned to the White House after three days at Walter Reed Medical Center, and Pelosi told "The View" host Whoopi Goldberg she's not going anywhere near Trump to discuss the pandemic relief bill he killed via tweet.

"I wouldn't go anywhere near the White House," Pelosi said. "It's one of the most dangerous places in the country, both in terms of the assault that it makes on truth as well as health."

Trump has shown possible side effects from the dexamethasone he's taking for his COVID-19 infection, which has spread through many of his staffers and some Republican senators, but Pelosi said he seemed drugged the last time she saw him in person early this year.

"Last time I had an interaction with the president was the State of the Union address, and then after that, I said to my staff, I said, 'I think he was medicated, there's something wrong with how he came on and presented,'" Pelosi said.

Pelosi said so at the time, and said Trump had also seemed to be sedated during the 2019 congressional address, but she said the president — who accused Joe Biden of taking drugs before their debate — didn't seem to be thinking clearly this week.

"I said yesterday to my colleagues, I said, there are those who say that a steroid has an impact on people's thinking," she said. "I don't know, but there are those health care providers who say that. Also, if you have the coronavirus, it has an impact as well."