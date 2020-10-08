Rick Santorum interrupts only woman on CNN panel to defend Mike Pence talking over Kamala Harris

Conservative pundit Rick Santorum on Wednesday interrupted CNN’s Gloria Borger
David Edwards
October 8, 2020 8:55AM (UTC)

Conservative pundit Rick Santorum on Wednesday interrupted CNN's Gloria Borger in an effort to defend Vice President Mike Pence, who was also accused of interrupting women.

Following the 2020 vice presidential debate, Borger reflected on Pence's habit of interrupting both Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and moderator Susan Page.

But before Borger could make her point, Santorum interrupted.

"Don't make the claim that he interrupted repeatedly!" Santorum shouted.

"I'm speaking," Borger pointed out. "He did."

"He interrupted the moderator and her," CNN host Anderson Cooper agreed.

"He went on really long," Borger asserted.

"Not any more than you would see in any other debate!" Santorum complained.

