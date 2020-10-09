Donald Trump Jr.; Donald Trump; Eric Trump (Getty/Jeff J. Mitchell)

Land deal that got Trump a $21 million tax break being probed by New York attorney general: report

Trump’s son Eric sat for a deposition in the case earlier this week
Sky Palma
October 9, 2020 3:29PM (UTC)

This article originally appeared on Raw Story

According to a new report from The Washington Post, a promise President Donald Trump made five years ago to preserve the forest around his luxurious mansion in Westchester County, N.Y., got him a $21.1 million tax break. Now, an investigation is underway to determine if he inflated the value of the land.

"The size of Trump's tax windfall was set by a 2016 appraisal that valued Seven Springs at $56.5 million — more than double the value assessed by the three Westchester County towns that each contained a piece of the property," The Post reports. "The valuation has now become a focal point of what could be one of the most consequential investigations facing President Trump as he heads into the election."

Trump's son Eric sat for a deposition in the case this Monday.

Read the full report over at The Washington Post.


