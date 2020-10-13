Donald Trump | Fox News logo (Getty Images/FOX NEWS/Salon)

"Nervous breakdown": President Trump attacks Fox News and Drudge Report in early morning tweet spree

"People want the TRUTH!" Trump tweeted at the two right-leaning outlets
Travis Gettys
October 13, 2020 4:12PM (UTC)

This article originally appeared on Raw Story

rawlogo

President Donald Trump promoted a website operated by a Fox News regular and attacked other conservative media outlets.

The president hyped the new Bongino Report, a news aggregator owned by gun-loving commentator Dan Bongino, and attacked competitor Drudge Report and Fox News, as well.

Advertisement:

"Congratulations Dan. You, Breitbart and others have decimated the business at Drudge," Trump tweeted. "It's gone the way of the @NBA, ratings down 70%. People want the TRUTH! Drudge Report sold out, suffered a massive 'nervous breakdown'. Happening @FoxNews also???"


Travis Gettys

MORE FROM Travis Gettys

Related Topics ------------------------------------------

Donald Trump Drudge Report Fox News Matt Drudge Politics Raw Story Republicans Tv

Fearless journalism
in your inbox every day

Sign up for our free newsletter

• • •