Enjoy il Buco's signature salty, caramelized Brussels sprouts with guanciale in your own home

This recipe is reprinted with permission from "IL BUCO: Stories & Recipes," by Donna Lennard Joshua David Stein, Harper Design, 2020.

Brussels sprouts and bacon is a combination that extends well beyond the Mediterranean. It's a staple at many holiday tables and for good reason. The chewy, salty yet somehow slightly sweet bite of the guanciale against the flaking caramelized Brussels sprouts with their strong vegetal note is instantly comforting.

***

Advertisement:

Recipe: Brussels Sprouts with Guanciale

Serves 4

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

¼ pound guanciale, cut into ¼-inch-thick lardons

2 pounds Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved

¼ teaspoon fine sea salt, plus additional for finishing

Freshly ground black pepper to taste

1. Preheat the oven to 400°F.

2. Heat the olive oil in an oven-safe skillet over medium heat until shimmering. Add the guanciale and cook until the edges start to brown, about 5 minutes.

3. Drain half the fat from the pan. Add the Brussels sprouts to the skillet with the guanciale and toss to coat. Season with the salt and pepper.

Advertisement:

4. Transfer the skillet to the oven and roast until sprouts are tender, about 20 minutes. Sprinkle with additional salt to taste and serve immediately.

Like this recipe as much as we do? Click here to purchase a copy of "IL BUCO: Stories and Recipes."